|
25.08.2023 12:50:00
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
There are a select few stocks that can be prudently owned for decades. These exceptional companies are built to last -- and they excel at delivering wealth-building gains to their shareowners over many years.Here are two stocks that have earned a place on this elite list.Few businesses are built to withstand the test of time as well as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Warren Buffett's masterpiece is a well-diversified conglomerate that should continue to generate solid returns for its shareowners long after the legendary investor retires.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!