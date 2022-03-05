|
05.03.2022 14:00:00
Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
Cybercrime is on the rise, and trends like cloud computing, remote work, and digital transformation are exposing new vulnerabilities in corporate defenses. Thanks to ransomware-as-a-service organizations, even inexperienced hackers can get their hands on sophisticated tools. In fact, ransomware-related data leaks rose 82% in 2021, and hackers upped their ransom demands by 36%.In short, cybercrime is an increasingly costly problem, and the damages are expected to hit $10.5 trillion per year by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. Not surprisingly, corporate security and IT teams are focused on implementing effective defenses, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are well positioned to benefit from that trend.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!