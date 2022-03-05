Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybercrime is on the rise, and trends like cloud computing, remote work, and digital transformation are exposing new vulnerabilities in corporate defenses. Thanks to ransomware-as-a-service organizations, even inexperienced hackers can get their hands on sophisticated tools. In fact, ransomware-related data leaks rose 82% in 2021, and hackers upped their ransom demands by 36%.In short, cybercrime is an increasingly costly problem, and the damages are expected to hit $10.5 trillion per year by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. Not surprisingly, corporate security and IT teams are focused on implementing effective defenses, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are well positioned to benefit from that trend.Here's what you should know.Continue reading