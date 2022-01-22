Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Between 1928 and 2021, the S&P 500 generated positive returns during 62 calendar years. In other words, the broad market gained ground about two years out of every three. Those aren't bad odds for investors. But over the same time period, the S&P 500 also generated a total return of approximately 10% per year.Thus, while your holdings may go up or down in any given year, your odds of generating a profit with a diversified portfolio improve as your investing time frame gets longer. That illustrates the importance of a buy-and-hold mindset. Rather than trying to time the market, focus on investing in high-quality stocks for the long haul. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are growing quickly, and both could make you richer over the next decade.Image source: Airbnb.Continue reading