Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some people chase significant, fast returns -- the get-rich-quick approach. But in reality, the steady effects of long-term compounding usually create life-changing wealth. Successful investing can be as simple as owning stocks of high-quality businesses that have grown consistently for many years.Healthcare is a superb hunting ground for these stocks and include some blue-chip stocks. The industry is worth $4.3 trillion in the United States alone, and caring for and treating people should always be a priority for society. Here are three top-notch healthcare stocks you can buy and hold indefinitely in just about any diversified portfolio.Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the biggest names in healthcare; it's a three-headed conglomerate that sells consumer products, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.Continue reading