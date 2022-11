Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Navigating the stock market in 2022 has grown increasingly complex, with its rocky and uneven terrain. An economic downturn has sent many of the world's most reliable stocks sliding. As a result, it's become increasingly important to invest in companies with solid and reliable businesses that are near-guaranteed to continue growing for decades. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have each suffered declines in their share prices this year but are strong enough to go the distance. So let's take a look at why these are excellent stocks to buy now and hold indefinitely. Despite its stock falling 27% year to date, investors who bought Microsoft five years ago have watched their investment grow 190%. A $200,000 investment in Microsoft in 2017 would be worth $380,000 today.Continue reading