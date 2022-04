Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett once said his favorite holding period for a stock was "forever." However, simply buying and holding a stock forever -- or at least until you retire -- can be much more challenging than it sounds.Steep drawdowns can rattle your confidence and cause you to prematurely dump a stock when you should be buying more shares. New competitive threats and poor management decisions can also challenge your original thesis.However, there are still plenty of stocks that deserve to be bought and held forever in this challenging market. Here are three stocks from my own portfolio that I'd confidently hold forever: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB).Continue reading