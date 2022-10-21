Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some stocks that should form the backbone of any strong portfolio, stocks that you buy and hold until retirement or forever. Even during uncertain times, these stocks are good buys that, over the very long term, should outperform the rest of the market. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are three such stocks. Companies that you can be confident will weather any market conditions and come out ahead over time. Let's find out a bit more about them.Apple is one of the most dependable companies on the planet. It may not be the first to launch a product, but when it does, you can be sure that Apple's version will be a hit. Historically, the two biggest examples of Apple's success in defining a category of products were the iPhone and iPad. Smartphones and tablets are part of everyday life in 2022, but neither category would be where it is today without the immense input of Apple. Continue reading