Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was a rough year for the stock market. Nearly all sectors were dragged down amid economic uncertainty, fueled by rising interest rates. Nonetheless, companies with solid fundamentals can weather any storm over the long run. Diversifying one's portfolio with stocks from various industries that offer promising long-term growth is a smart way to make money through stock investing.The healthcare sector is usually resilient in times of macroeconomic uncertainties mainly because healthcare isn't something consumers can postpone indefinitely. So diversifying one's investments across various industries in this sector is a prudent way to increase one's wealth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and cannabis company Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) are three stocks that offer potential long-term rewards. Let's see why.Continue reading