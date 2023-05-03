|
03.05.2023 11:07:00
Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
One of the smartest investment strategies is to choose tech stocks active in high-growth markets and hold them indefinitely. Doing so can grant consistent, significant gains over the long term, thanks to the near-constant innovation of many of the sector's leading companies.For instance, despite market headwinds last year, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has soared 340% in the last 10 years. Comparatively, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 267% in the same period. This growth is largely thanks to companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which have used their potent products to penetrate multiple areas of tech. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!