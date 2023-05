Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the smartest investment strategies is to choose tech stocks active in high-growth markets and hold them indefinitely. Doing so can grant consistent, significant gains over the long term, thanks to the near-constant innovation of many of the sector's leading companies.For instance, despite market headwinds last year, the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has soared 340% in the last 10 years. Comparatively, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 267% in the same period. This growth is largely thanks to companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which have used their potent products to penetrate multiple areas of tech. Continue reading