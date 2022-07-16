Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks.You don't need to swing for a home run; hitting consistent base hits can get the job done. In other words, building wealth can be as easy as buying these five quality healthcare stocks and holding them long-term.Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry. The company's a massive conglomerate that makes consumer products, pharmaceutical drugs, and medical devices, generating more than $94 billion in annual sales worldwide.Continue reading