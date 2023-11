Want to improve your credit score? Here's what you can do

Maintaining a good credit score is important for loan approvals. To improve your credit score, make sure to pay your dues on time, avoid taking on too much debt at once, maintain a healthy mix of secured and unsecured loans, be mindful of how many credit applications you make, monitor joint accounts, review your credit history regularly for errors, and build your credit history wisely by making strategic choices. These tips can help boost your credit score and improve your borrowing prospects. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Zum vollständigen Artikel