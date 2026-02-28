Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.02.2026 15:15:00
Want to Invest in AI Like a Billionaire? Here's How One Fund Manager Is Doing It.
Artificial intelligence (AI) investing can take many shapes. While some are buying the fastest-growing stocks they can get their hands on, others are looking at more backdoor plays like utilities and infrastructure. Another way is to invest in companies providing the computing infrastructure.There are many ways to do it, and I think looking to some legendary investors for some guidance is a smart move.One way to do this is to follow billionaire hedge fund managers. Because these entities are required to report end-of-quarter holdings to the SEC 45 days after the quarter ends, investors can get a delayed view into what their portfolios look like. Bill Ackman and Pershing Square Capital are ones that I like to follow, and Ackman's taking an interesting approach to AI investing: Buying some of the beaten-down names that have huge potential to rise again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!