:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.01.2026 06:00:00
Want to Invest in AI Stocks in 2026? Here's Why This Popular Tech ETF Might Not Be a Good Choice
Looking back over the past couple of years, it's safe to say that no topic has been discussed as much in the investing and business world as artificial intelligence (AI). Although AI has been around for a while, the popularity of tools like ChatGPT has pushed the technology into the mainstream.Unsurprisingly, many people want to invest in AI stocks to take advantage of the growth opportunities, as a recent Motley Fool study confirms. And although there are dozens of great companies to choose from, I generally recommend investing in a tech exchange-traded fund (ETF) to do so.One of the more popular tech ETFs on the market is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT), and given its recent performance, it's easy to see why. In the past decade, VGT is up over 657%, compared to the S&P 500's 328% (as of Jan. 9). Despite that, VGT might not be the best option for those looking to capitalize on AI advancements, and I'll show you why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 834,00
|0,35%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX voraussichtlich schwächer -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte im Dienstahshandel zunächst abgeben, während der sich deutsche Leitindex wohl wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.