Want to Invest in Anthropic Before Its IPO? Here's How.

Anthropic submitted its confidential filing for an initial public offering (IPO) on June 1, and it could finally release its S-1 -- the official document that details its audited financials -- in just a few weeks.

If you're hoping to find a way to get portfolio exposure to the AI giant ahead of its IPO, you're in luck -- just don't get too excited. You can gain exposure to Anthropic today through the KraneShares Public-Private AI & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX), but you're only getting a tiny piece.

As of Sept. 3, AGIX held 17,829 Anthropic shares valued at $12.9 million. That was just 1.19% of the fund's assets, so if you put $1,000 into the exchange-traded fund, only $11.90 would be tied directly to Anthropic. Most of your money would go into dozens of other AI stocks. The top five positions in its portfolio by weight are:

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