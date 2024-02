Want to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) but Don't Know Where to Start? This ETF Has You Covered.

Investor enthusiasm surrounding the potential of new advances in artificial intelligence (AI) is helping push the markets to new heights. In particular, the seven largest tech enterprises by market cap -- collectively known as the "Magnificent Seven" -- are each taking unique routes along AI road maps.While much of the chatter in AI is concentrated on these megacap tech businesses, savvy investors understand that there are opportunities beyond this small cohort. The challenge: Which individual stocks offer the most lucrative growth opportunities? One possible way to meet that challenge is to find a way around it. Index investing is a good option for investors who would like exposure to AI in their portfolios, but might be overwhelmed by the myriad individual stocks.The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that contains a variety of stocks that all leverage AI technology in one form or another. This strategy could offer some lucrative long-term gains for patient investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel