NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.02.2026 14:08:00
Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now
Quantum computing is still years away from becoming practical for mainstream use, but we're seeing incredible progress in the industry.There's massive long-term potential in quantum computing, and the technology could impact our daily lives in many ways. Quantum computers could eventually enable processing speeds orders of magnitude greater than today's computers can manage.While it's far too early to know which specific companies will be the biggest quantum computing winners, some are already taking steps to become future leaders in the industry. Many have been beaten down lately on fears of AI disruption of the software industry, but that has created opportunities for investors to add shares of excellent businesses at bargain valuations. Here are two in particular that could be worth a closer look right now.
