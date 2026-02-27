Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
27.02.2026 17:15:00
Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks led the S&P 500 higher in recent years as investors aimed to get involved early in this high-growth market. The AI story is far from over, but it may soon have to share its status as "the next big thing" with another technology. I'm talking about quantum computing, which may tackle problems that are impossible even for today's most powerful supercomputers.Researchers and companies are making tremendous progress in quantum computing, and some predict that general usefulness of these systems is just a few years down the road. That's why now is a great time to get in on potential winners.You could choose pure-play quantum companies or those focused uniquely on this technology. But the best bet for investors who remain a bit cautious, yet still hope to benefit as quantum computing takes off, is buying shares of companies that don't depend uniquely on this technology for revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
