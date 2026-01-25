Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
25.01.2026 21:36:00
Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? 3 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now.
It seems like every artificial intelligence (AI) stock has a sky-high valuation right now. That's why smart investors may want to look into what some are calling the next big thing: quantum computing.By using qubits -- computer components derived from quantum particles -- quantum computers can achieve calculation processing speeds trillions of times faster (or more) than traditional computers. The drawback is that right now, quantum computers tend to be massive, expensive, error-prone, and definitely not ready for the mass consumer market.Even so, there are plenty of stocks that look like great buys for someone who wants to invest in quantum computing. Here are 3 of the best options out there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!