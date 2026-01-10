Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
Want to Invest in Quantum Computing? These 3 Stocks Are Great Buys Right Now.
Quantum computing has been generating a lot of buzz in recent years. The nascent technology could be a way to unlock computing power in a way the world has never seen before, allowing for machines that can handle some unusual and wildly complex types of computations that are beyond the capacities of today's fastest supercomputers. This could result in major advances in areas from drug discovery to materials science to cryptography, among other fields.But at this point, the technology by and large is not commercially viable.Current quantum computers are vastly more error-prone than classical machines. Traditional computers and digital systems store and manipulate data in the form of bits, which can have only two states: 0 or 1. Quantum computers perform their calculations using qubits, which can briefly occupy a state called superposition, in which they have values that are neither 1 nor 0, but complex probability amplitudes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
