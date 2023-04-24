|
Want to Invest in Real Estate but Don't Know How? Try This ETF.
Real estate is an asset class that could be a smart addition to any investor's portfolio. Over the long term, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have produced returns that are on par with the S&P 500, and with lower historical volatility. REITs also tend to pay above-average dividend yields, making them great choices for income investors. And finally, real estate returns aren't well correlated with the overall stock market, which can help provide a nice hedge in turbulent times.Investors can get exposure to real estate without buying investment properties or choosing individual REITs to invest in. There are several great real estate ETFs available, and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) can be an excellent choice.As the name implies, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF invests in real estate investment trusts. It is an index fund that tracks a weighted REIT index, meaning that larger companies carry a greater weight in the fund's assets.Continue reading
