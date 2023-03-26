|
26.03.2023 12:03:00
Want to Invest in Real Estate With Less Stress? Try This REIT.
Investing in real estate is a proven way to build wealth over time and generations, and through all kinds of markets. Meanwhile, investing in real estate dividend stocks adds the attraction of income without the stress of directly managing properties or dealing with tenants.A good stock to consider is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides mission-critical office and lab space to more than 1,000 tenants in a collection of collaborative campuses in and around its hometown of San Diego as well as North Carolina's Research Triangle, the Boston area, San Francisco, Seattle, and around Washington, D.C.The market has not been kind to Alexandria Real Estate recently as rising interest rates and concerns about tech industry layoffs have helped drive its share price down by about 18% so far this year, while the greater market as represented by the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up about 5%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!