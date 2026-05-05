Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.05.2026 10:05:00
Want to Invest in SpaceX Before the IPO? These 3 Stocks Give You a Back Door In.
With its confidential S-1 filing in April, SpaceX has told investors that the wait to own its stock is nearly over. While the date of the initial public offering (IPO) remains unknown, it's clear there will soon be a new opportunity to gain exposure to the burgeoning space economy.Nonetheless, some may still be frustrated at having to wait for the SpaceX IPO. Fortunately, several investment options provide exposure to SpaceX today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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