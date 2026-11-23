Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) gets a lot of hype from investors for its growth aspirations in space and artificial intelligence (AI). Its Starlink business is popular as well, and that is responsible for the vast majority of the company's profits right now.

But to invest in Starlink means also investing in SpaceX's stock, which, frankly, is extremely expensive. It has a market cap of around $1.8 trillion, and that's with its valuation coming down since it went public in June.

For investors who don't like the stock's valuation but who still want to benefit from Starlink's growth potential, there may be another way to profit from that, which is by investing in a company that may be key to its expansion: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

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