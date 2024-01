Want to Invest in the Bull Market? This Stock Could Soar Before January Is Even Over

Investors have been excited about the S&P 500 reaching a new high, but the hope is that it will go much, much higher. That will take time, and the goal in investing is long-term compounding. However, if economic trends continue to be favorable this year, the market could end 2024 on another high.In the short term, investors are waiting for more positive news from companies they watch. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had a knockout 2023, closing out the year with a 116% gain. As January wraps up, SoFi stock could soar.SoFi is an all-digital financial services platform that started as a student loan cooperative. Having that as its baseline has helped it expand with the young and beginner customer in mind, and people love its easy-to-use interface that cuts out many of the pain points of managing their financial activities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel