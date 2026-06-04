Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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04.06.2026 22:45:00
Want to Invest in the Hottest Upcoming IPOs Now, Including SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI? This Is the Fund for You.
If you're eager to start investing in some of the hottest upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) -- including SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI -- you don't have to wait for them to debut to get some exposure to them. You can get access to them through the ARK Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX).The fund invests in both private and public companies with disruptive technology, and nearly 80% of its holdings are in private companies. SpaceX is its top one, accounting for 13.8% of its portfolio. That's followed by OpenAI, which represents 9.3% of its holdings, and predictions-market operator Kalshi, at 4.3%. Anthropic is at 3%. Once one of these private companies goes public, the ARK Venture Fund doesn't necessarily divest its holdings. If a major IPO balloons the value of a public position, the fund's managers may strategically reduce the newly public holding post-lockup, reinvesting the capital into private ventures to rebalance the overall portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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