22.11.2022 12:36:00
Want to Leave Part of Your Nest Egg to Your Heirs? This Account Is the Right One for You
You may end up in a situation come retirement where you need all of your savings to cover your living expenses. After all, many people do. But what if you end up in a different position?It may be that you've managed to amass such a large amount of retirement savings that there's no way you'll ever spend it all in your lifetime. Plus, maybe you claimed Social Security strategically, so now you have a large monthly benefit coming your way that does a great job of covering your bills.If you expect to have excess money in your nest egg during retirement, you may decide that you'd like to gift some of that wealth to your heirs down the line. And if that's the case, there's one specific retirement savings plan you should keep your money in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
