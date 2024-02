Want to Make $10,000 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks.

There are many different ways to add growth to your portfolio. For some, investing in companies taking advantage of emerging trends, such as artificial intelligence (AI), can be lucrative.However, this approach requires investors to speculate about which companies are best positioned to win long term. This can require lots of effort when it comes to performing due diligence, and there's always the risk that you could be wrong.A more passive strategy to augment your portfolio can be adding dividend stocks. While many companies pay dividends, business development companies (BDCs) represent a unique and potentially lower-risk way of adding substantial passive income to your portfolio. Why? Because BDCs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders each year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel