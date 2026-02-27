Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
|
27.02.2026 10:39:00
Want to Own Anthropic Stock But Can't? You Need to Buy Its AI Data Center Provider Instead.
Step aside, OpenAI -- there is a new leading artificial intelligence (AI) disruptor nabbing all the headlines, and its name is Anthropic. The start-up focused on building AI tools for enterprises is experiencing massive revenue growth, raising boatloads of capital, and causing mayhem for stocks that are potentially at risk of disruption from its no-code software tools.Anthropic just raised $30 billion in private funding and has plans to go public sometime this year. So it's impossible to directly invest in the business today. However, there is one way investors can get exposure to Anthropic's massive growth potential: through its main cloud computing partner, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).In January 2025, Anthropic's annualized revenue from its AI tools was $1 billion, an impressive figure for a company only a few years old, but not groundbreaking in the context of the entire software market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
