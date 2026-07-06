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07.07.2026 00:05:00

Want to Own SpaceX Stock? Here Are 3 Things Investors Should Know Right Now

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was an IPO of superlatives. From its unparalleled $75 billion raise to its enormous day-one trading volume, it broke so many records that it probably even broke the record for breaking the most records. With a heady mix of space travel, artificial intelligence (AI), and proposals to take tourists to the moon, it's natural to wonder if SpaceX has a place in your portfolio. The trouble is that it is hard to justify a valuation of over $2 trillion for a firm that reported a net loss of $4.9 billion last year and had total 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion. Plus, many of the claims in its prospectus -- including the potential total addressable market of $28.5 trillion -- don't stand up to scrutiny. If you're thinking of buying SpaceX today, here are three things to know. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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