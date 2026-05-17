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17.05.2026 22:45:00
Want to Retire Abroad? Here Are the Top 3 Spots for Americans.
In April, U.S. producer prices posted their largest increase in four years, and the inflation rate hit 3.8%. What's more, a recent Gallup Poll shows that very few Americans have faith that the country's deep political divide will be healed anytime soon.Given the current state of the union, it may come as no surprise that a record number of Americans have decided to leave the U.S. and build a life abroad. If you've been toying with the idea of retiring abroad, this list will give you an idea of where other Americans are heading. The following destinations offer a combination of affordability, lifestyle, expat-friendly communities, and excellent access to healthcare in retirement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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