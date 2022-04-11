Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
11.04.2022 16:15:00
Want to Retire Early? Buy Dutch Bros
Everyone dreams of achieving financial independence and retiring early. It's an attainable goal for anyone, but it does require some fortunate breaks along your journey. Holding the right stocks long enough can dramatically improve your financial situation and speed up the timeline to breaking free from your nine-to-five.Great stocks aren't easy to find, but I believe I may have found one in Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), an up-and-coming coffee restaurant chain that just recently IPO'd. The company has demonstrated a winning business model and has the runway to expand on it. Here's why buying and holding Dutch Bros. could pay off big down the road.Dutch Bros is a coffee-shop chain that began on the West Coast. Founded back in 1992, it has since grown to 538 stores that generated $498 million in revenue in 2021. Dutch Bros shops are typically small and emphasize drive-thrus and quick service. The menu features cold-brew products like coffees, chilled energy drinks, and smoothies. Energy drinks are an especially big part of the business; its Rebel brand represents 24% of total sales. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bros Holding Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bros Holding Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|50,60
|0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiter: ATX und DAX auf rotem Terrain -- Dow tiefer -- Letztlich kräftige Verluste in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag tiefer. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen notieren zum Wochenbeginn mit Abschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben zum Wochenstart kräftig nach.