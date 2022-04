Want to Retire Early? Buy Dutch Bros

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone dreams of achieving financial independence and retiring early. It's an attainable goal for anyone, but it does require some fortunate breaks along your journey. Holding the right stocks long enough can dramatically improve your financial situation and speed up the timeline to breaking free from your nine-to-five.Great stocks aren't easy to find, but I believe I may have found one in Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), an up-and-coming coffee restaurant chain that just recently IPO'd. The company has demonstrated a winning business model and has the runway to expand on it. Here's why buying and holding Dutch Bros. could pay off big down the road.Dutch Bros is a coffee-shop chain that began on the West Coast. Founded back in 1992, it has since grown to 538 stores that generated $498 million in revenue in 2021. Dutch Bros shops are typically small and emphasize drive-thrus and quick service. The menu features cold-brew products like coffees, chilled energy drinks, and smoothies. Energy drinks are an especially big part of the business; its Rebel brand represents 24% of total sales. Continue reading