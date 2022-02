Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that the stock market can put you on a path to financial independence. Unfortunately, many investors lack the patience required to realize that dream. Generally speaking, life-changing wealth doesn't accumulate overnight. But with a long-term mindset and a diversified portfolio, you can earn a fortune before you retire.Case in point: $200 invested each week would be worth more than $1 million in 25 years' time, assuming an annualized return of 10%. And I think that's reasonable. The S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 10.2% over the last 25 years, so a portfolio of hand-picked stocks could do even better.With that in mind, both Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) could set you on a path to retire with $1 million. Here's why.Continue reading