Want to Score an Extra $400 per Month From Social Security? Here's How.

Social Security benefits can be an integral source of income for many retirees, but it's possible you could be leaving money on the table.Only around 54% of workers say they know how to maximize their Social Security benefits, according to a 2021 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute. In addition, only 38% of survey participants were aware that the age you begin claiming benefits has an impact on the amount you receive each month.Your age can dramatically affect your monthly payments, and in some cases, you could boost the size of your checks by several hundred dollars per month. Here's how.Continue reading