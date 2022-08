Want to turn your leasehold into an Airbnb? It may be against the rules

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Owners planning to rent out their home short term may not realise it’s breaking the terms of their leaseWhen Anthony Dunkley travelled to Margate in Kent earlier this year, he wanted to buy a property to stay in occasionally and rent out on Airbnb the rest of the time. After making offers on three flats, he encountered the same problem each time: the lease would not allow it.While estate agents had assured him that he would be able to rent out the properties for days, weekends and weeks at a time, the paperwork said something different. Continue reading...