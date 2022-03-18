|
War In Ukraine Could Spur Billions In Insurance Claims
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Whether it's a fender-bender that busted your tail lights or a house flood that ruined your basement's fancy new leather sectional, filing an insurance claim can be a nauseating but necessary next step.But in war-torn Ukraine – with shelled buildings, battered streets, broken homes – the insurance industry, especially firms exposed to aviation, is bracing for drawn-out legal disputes and costs that could soar into the billions.Continue reading
