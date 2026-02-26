Warby Parker Shares Jump 19% After Reporting Profit In FY

(RTTNews) - Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) shares surged 18.88 percent to $25.88, up $4.11 on Thursday, after the company reported a return to full-year profitability in 2025 driven by double-digit revenue growth.

The stock is currently trading at $25.64, compared with a previous close of $21.77. It opened at $22.00 and has traded between $22.00 and $25.67 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stands at 2.52 million shares, compared with an average volume of 4.11 million shares.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, net revenue rose to $871.9 million from $771.3 million in 2024. The company posted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $20.4 million, or $0.17 per share, last year. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $212.0 million from $190.6 million, while net loss narrowed to $6.0 million, or $0.05 per share.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $13.63 to $31.00.