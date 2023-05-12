|
12.05.2023 14:45:00
Warner Bros. Discovery: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
The expensive merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery last April led to the founding of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), saddling it with $43 billion of debt from the start. While this could have set the company up for failure, a valuable franchise library filled with hit brands like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and DC suggests this entertainment giant has a lucrative future under the right leadership.Multiple controversial restructuring moves last year brought down the company's stock price and created skepticism about Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO, David Zaslav. However, slashes to spending brought the company's operating costs down significantly and have helped it focus on the most profitable parts of its business.Here's why now is an exciting time to buy Warner Bros. Discovery stock.Continue reading
