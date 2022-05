Warner Bros. Discovery: Is This New Entertainment Stock a Good Investment?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Entertainment giant Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was born April 8 from a merger between cable TV titan Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia, the former entertainment division of AT&T. This newly formed firm released first-quarter earnings last month, but since the company didn't exist in Q1, its earnings report covered only Discovery's performance.At this point, to know if the new Warner Bros. Discovery is a good investment, investors must separately examine the historical performance of WarnerMedia and Discovery and combine that data with the new company's plans moving forward to form a more complete picture.I did that legwork, and though it's still early in the life of this global entertainment company, some key insights emerged. Here's a look at the factors that can help assess whether Warner Bros. Discovery is a compelling long-term investment.Continue reading