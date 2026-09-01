Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
|
01.09.2026 21:00:04
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Perrette Sells $3.7 Million Stock
Jean-Briac Perrette, President and CEO of Global Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.(NASDAQ:WBD), sold 126,707 shares of Series A common stock on Aug. 27, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($28.96); post-transaction value based on Aug. 27, 2026, market close ($28.88).Warner Bros. Discovery is a major global media and entertainment conglomerate with a market capitalization of $72.1 billion and TTM revenue of $36.1 billion, leveraging a vertically integrated business model spanning content creation, distribution, and direct consumer engagement. The company's strategic positioning across theatrical, broadcast, and streaming channels provides diversified revenue streams and competitive advantages in an evolving media landscape. With 35,500 employees globally, WBD maintains significant scale and operational capabilities to compete across traditional and digital entertainment platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bros Holding Co
Analysen zu Bros Holding Co
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|13,40
|0,75%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|24,40
|-0,06%