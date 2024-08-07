|
07.08.2024 23:59:00
Warner Bros. Discovery faces gloomy post-NBA future as company takes $9.1 billion charge
Warner Bros. Discovery reported a $10 billion loss during the second quarter — a biproduct of a massive charge it booked as viewers retreat from traditional TV and the company deals with a potential future without Natioanl Basketball Association games.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!