Warner Bros. Discovery Is a Screaming Buy -- if It Can Fix This 1 Monster Issue

The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery that resulted in Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has caused a shake-up for HBO Max. The company's CEO is currently on a mission to pay down a massive debt, with changes in streaming strategy and content cancellations making headlines almost daily.For Warner Bros. Discovery's next move, it needs to ditch or overhaul its DC film franchise. WarnerMedia was aiming to compete with Disney (NYSE: DIS) in 2013 when it released its DC film Man of Steel. The movie came after Disney had acquired Marvel and its superhero franchise had grown to seven films. WarnerMedia subsequently started developing its DC extended universe (DCEU), which now includes 11 movies, with more on the way. However, the company has suffered substantial losses on its superhero venture, with Warner Bros. Discovery now responsible for paying it down. Continue reading