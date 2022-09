Warner Bros. Discovery Is in Hot Water Now, but This Stock Could Be a Real Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) have had a challenging year, with the stock down 48% in the last six months and almost 12% since July. Warner Bro. Discovery was formed in April from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, saddling the new company with $55 billion of debt.As a result, CEO David Zaslav has made multiple cost-cutting moves, such as canceling many international projects, laying off executives, and canceling a nearly completed DC film. The drastic changes haven't all sat well with consumers or investors, leading to a sharp decline in the share price.But significant progress in paying down debt in its first four months of business and its long-term strategy make the company a bargain for investors willing to hold for several years. Continue reading