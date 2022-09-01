|
01.09.2022 16:23:00
Warner Bros. Discovery Is in Hot Water Now, but This Stock Could Be a Real Winner
Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) have had a challenging year, with the stock down 48% in the last six months and almost 12% since July. Warner Bro. Discovery was formed in April from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, saddling the new company with $55 billion of debt.As a result, CEO David Zaslav has made multiple cost-cutting moves, such as canceling many international projects, laying off executives, and canceling a nearly completed DC film. The drastic changes haven't all sat well with consumers or investors, leading to a sharp decline in the share price.But significant progress in paying down debt in its first four months of business and its long-term strategy make the company a bargain for investors willing to hold for several years. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!