Warner Bros. Discovery Just Made a Big Move in Streaming. But Is It Enough to Compete?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) numbers, Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has long lagged behind its streaming rivals Netflix and Walt Disney. Netflix has just north of 230 million subscribers, while Disney counts around 235 million across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. By contrast, Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms have a little over 96 million users combined.Now, Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to take more direct aim at its competition with a rebrand for its main streaming offering, accompanied by a new pricing structure. Here's what's going on and how it might help Warner Bros. Discovery catch up with the pack leaders.HBO has been around for more than 50 years. Over that time the brand has established itself as a notable purveyor of high-quality television programming; indeed, three of the company's shows currently rank in the top 10 of IMDB's Top Rated TV Shows list.Continue reading