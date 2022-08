Warner Bros. Discovery Knows It Can't Compete With Disney. That's a Good Thing for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As streaming competition grows, companies are realizing the importance of identity in the industry. Since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery , the newly formed Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has shifted its streaming strategy as it carves out its place in a crowded market.Here's why Warner Bros. Discovery is right to play to its strengths and differentiate HBO Max from Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) flagship streaming service, Disney+.The rapid introduction of multiple streaming services since 2019 has meant that companies must offer unique services to stay competitive. Before WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery, then-CEO Jason Kilar planned to order hundreds of hours of family-focused content for HBO Max. The strategy was to offer programming for the whole family, with the rise of Disney+ similarly triggering Netflix to ramp up production on PG content.