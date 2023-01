Warner Bros. Discovery Says It's Done Cutting Your Favorite Shows and Movies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is ready to turn the page on its content-slashing ways.Following the merger, the company went to work right-sizing the content strategy. It canned big films and HBO Max originals like Batgirl before they saw the light of day. On top of that it cancelled popular shows like Westworld and removed them from HBO Max. Management was able to take write-downs on the costs of that content as part of its "merger-related expenses."But management says it's not going to keep removing content from its streaming service. "I think we've come to great solutions and most importantly, we're done with that chapter," CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said at a recent investor conference.Continue reading