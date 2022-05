Warner Bros. Discovery's Plan to Grow Streaming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Streaming is the future for many media companies, and the newly combined Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) will put an even bigger focus on its direct-to-consumer segment. But management isn't taking the aggressive approach to growing its subscriber base as some of its peers are doing."We will not overspend to drive subscriber growth," CEO David Zaslav said during Warner Bros. Discovery's first-quarter earnings call. Instead, the new company's strategy for its HBO Max and Discovery+ services focuses on making the most of its $23 billion in annual content spending, improving marketing efficiency, and reducing subscriber churn.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading