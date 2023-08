Warner Bros. Discovery's Streaming Business Is Almost Profitable

Some of the biggest recent hits in the world of streaming TV have been on Warner Bros . Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) platforms. The White Lotus, Succession, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us are all massively popular.The company has had no issues creating hit shows and must-watch TV. HBO has a long legacy of creating some of the best shows on television, and that legacy lives on as the age of streaming radically changes consumers' viewing habits.The problem for Warner Bros . Discovery is translating its knack for creating quality programming into profits. The company took a big step forward on that front in the second quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel