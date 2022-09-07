Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 22:30:00

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GUNNAR WIEDENFELS TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS COMMUNACOPIA + TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET (9:15 a.m. PT).

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Warner Bros. Discovery's website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:
Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

