23.02.2023 22:01:00

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Please visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/ to view the financial results and other earnings materials.

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until March 3, 2023. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for twelve months.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:
Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warner-bros-discovery-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301754911.html

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery 14,44 -0,96%

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

