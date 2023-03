Warner Bros Discovery's Streaming Business Could Be Profitable Soon, but Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Profits have become the driving force for many streaming services, and Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) may be the closest to reaching that goal.Management said its direct-to-consumer segment, which includes HBO Max and Discovery+, will be about breakeven on an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis for the first quarter of the year. The milestone comes after CEO David Zaslav mercilessly cut content expenses, including several high-profile cancellations. Management tempered its guidance by noting that it'll spend more on marketing its streaming service when it combines HBO Max ad Discovery+ in the second quarter.With Warner Bros. Discovery so close to profitable on its streaming efforts while the competition is still losing hundreds of millions every quarter, should investors look to pick up some shares of the media stock?